Migrant labourers leave for Tamil Nadu

Migrant labourers leave for Tamil Nadu

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere,
  • May 20 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 21:51 ist

The stranded migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu returned to their native, from Mudigere on Wednesday. 

About 130 labourers left for Bengaluru from Mudigere and later, they will travel in another bus to reach their native in Tamil Nadu. Majority of these labourers were working in coffee estates. After Covid-19 cases were registered in the district, fearing the lockdown, they decided to return to their native all of a sudden. 

Speaking to DH, contractor Velayudha said, "We get labourers to work here during every summer. Owing to the lockdown, none could carry out the work properly. We have arranged a bus to leave for our native." 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
stranded migrant labourers
Tamil Nadu
returned

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 