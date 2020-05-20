Migrant labourers leave for Tamil Nadu

The stranded migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu returned to their native, from Mudigere on Wednesday.

About 130 labourers left for Bengaluru from Mudigere and later, they will travel in another bus to reach their native in Tamil Nadu. Majority of these labourers were working in coffee estates. After Covid-19 cases were registered in the district, fearing the lockdown, they decided to return to their native all of a sudden.

Speaking to DH, contractor Velayudha said, "We get labourers to work here during every summer. Owing to the lockdown, none could carry out the work properly. We have arranged a bus to leave for our native."