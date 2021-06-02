Migrant labourers sent back to their native

Migrant labourers from Assam who had arrived to work in plantations in Kedakal were sent back to their native.

The labourers were stranded in Suntikoppa following the lockdown.

The state government had given permission for the labourers to leave for their native. Accordingly, two jeeps were arranged to ferry them to the railway station after conducting their health check-up.

The 16 labourers had booked their ticket to travel by train from Bengaluru.