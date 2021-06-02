Migrant labourers sent back to their native

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Jun 02 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 23:39 ist
Migrant labourers from Assam were sent back to their native from Kedakal.

The labourers were stranded in Suntikoppa following the lockdown.

The labourers were stranded in Suntikoppa following the lockdown.

The state government had given permission for the labourers to leave for their native. Accordingly, two jeeps were arranged to ferry them to the railway station after conducting their health check-up.

The 16 labourers had booked their ticket to travel by train from Bengaluru.

