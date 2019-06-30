Migrant labourers struggle in Mudigere

Migrant labourers who had come from Hoovina Hadagali taluk to work in a private coffee estate in Kanagadde village had to spend half a day on the road in front of the police station, on Sunday.

Eight families from Mailara in Hoovina Hadagali had arrived in a goods auto. On noticing the ferrying of labourers in a goods auto, the police brought the labourers along with the vehicle to the police station.

The vehicle neither had any document, nor insurance. Even the driver did not have a permit.

The police had asked the driver to furnish the documents. As a result, labourers including women and children spent their time beside the road.

Mallesha, who had brought the labourers said, “Our village did not experience rain. Hence, we came here to work. We have paid Rs 1,800 for the vehicle to ferry labourers. Now, the owner is not receiving the call.”