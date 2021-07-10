Migrant labourers test positive for Covid-19

Five migrant labourers, who had arrived in Kodagu district from North Indian states, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The labourers have been arriving in the district from North Indian states to work in Kodagu.

The swabs of all the labourers who arrive in the district are collected at the toll gate and the labourers are sent through to the estate owners.

A large number of labourers, along with families from Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha have been arriving in the coffee estates for the last two weeks.

More than 1,000 labourers underwent tests. All the labourers who tested positive have been shifted to the Designated Covid Hospital for treatment.