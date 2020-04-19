Migrant workers keen to return to their native

Nineteen migrant labourers, who are quarantined in the relief centre opened at SVS Higher Primary School in Katpadi by district administration, are eager to return to their native villages.

With the extension of lockdown to May 3, they are now worried on reaching their native villages. After sealing the border roads connecting Udupi, the migrant labourers from Haveri, Hassan and Hubballi are forced to stay quarantined in the relief centre.

The police after preventing these labourers from reaching their villages at different check posts send them to the relief centre.

The labourers despite receiving food and accommodation are eager to return to their villages.

There are 303 migrant labourers in Enagudde and Moodabettu villages in Katpadi gram panchayat jurisdiction.

Those accommodated at the relief centre will be allowed to travel to their native after the lockdown was lifted.

The relief centre will function untill the further orders from Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, Katpadi Gram Panchayat PDO Inayath Asadi said.

Food at the centre has been arranged not only for 19 migrant labourers but also for other labourers in and around Katpadi.

The government officials who are on duty in Kote and Katpadi GP limits are also provided food by Katpadi SVS Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Rotary Club and others, Vidyavardhaka Sangha President K Satyendra Pai said.

