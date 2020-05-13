Migrant workers to return to TN in 92 buses

A total of 92 buses will ferry stranded migrant labourers in Kodagu, back to their native villages in Tamil Nadu. Already nine buses have ferried labourers to Salem and Tiruvannamalai districts.

KSRTC Madikeri depot manager Geetha said that 21 migrant workers will travel from Kedakal to Salem, 25 from Palibetta to Villupuram, 23 from Palibetta to Namakkal and 26 from Siddapura to Salem.

Senior labour inspector M M Yatnatti said the workers were given sanitisers, biscuit packets, juice packets and water bottles.

The workers left for Salem on Wednesday as well.