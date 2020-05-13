Migrant workers to return to TN in 92 buses

Migrant workers to return to TN in 92 buses

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 13 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 21:50 ist

A total of 92 buses will ferry stranded migrant labourers in Kodagu, back to their native villages in Tamil Nadu. Already nine buses have ferried labourers to Salem and Tiruvannamalai districts.

KSRTC Madikeri depot manager Geetha said that 21 migrant workers will travel from Kedakal to Salem, 25 from Palibetta to Villupuram, 23 from Palibetta to Namakkal and 26 from Siddapura to Salem.

Senior labour inspector M M Yatnatti said the workers were given sanitisers, biscuit packets, juice packets and water bottles.

The workers left for Salem on Wednesday as well.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
migrant workers
Tamil Nadu
92 buses

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 