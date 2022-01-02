Minister assures justice for Koraga families

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar assured that justice will be provided to the Koraga families at Kota Thattu.

The minister addressed the family members who were assaulted by police during the Mehendi, a pre-wedding ritual, held after 40 years in their home. He said that he was touring the state and hence was not be able to meet the victims right away.

The police excess on the Koraga families cannot be tolerated. Police, who are supposed to be the protectors of the law, attack the most vulnerable and innocent community. The community is both economically and socially backward, he said.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary responded quickly and reached out to the community. Appropriate action will be taken against the police personnel, he added.

The home minister has directed that all possible precautions be taken to protect the interests of innocent people, he said.

He promised to speak with the deputy commissioner about the police constable's counter-non-bailable complaint filed against the Koraga families. Such incidents, he said, should not happen again.