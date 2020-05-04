Minister backs liquor sale

Minister backs liquor sale

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  May 04 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 22:51 ist

UDUPI, DHNS: Agriculture Minister B C Patil said that the number of people, who died without alcohol, is more than that of those who died due to Covid-19 in the state.

Speaking to the media persons, he said that liquor is one of the biggest revenue sources in the country. "We need to sustain and hence, permitting the sale of liquor is important. Also, maintaining social distance is very important. Moreover, the alcoholics themselves are maintaining social distance."

Responding to a question over permitting the film production, he said that in the process of film making, maintaining the social distance is difficult. In this regard, a discussion should be held and lockdown will be eventually relaxed in the coming days, he added.

Patil said the agricultural land will not be left barren and it will be cultivated. The importance of agriculture is being realised now as farming will be profitable. The barren land should not be considered for PM Krishi Samman Yojana, he said.

He said the labourers, who come from other places, should be quarantined. 

