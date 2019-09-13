Minister bats for Narayana Guru Development Corporation

Minister for Port and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary promised to establish Narayana Guru Development Corporation in the state to uphold the voice of the suppressed and the downtrodden.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Brahmasri Narayana Guru Jayanthi’ programme organised by the district administration and zilla panchayat at Billava Samudaya Bhavana in Katapadi on Friday.

The minister promised to recommend to the state government to set up Narayana Guru Development Corporation.

Poojary added that the corporation would provide financial assistance to the poor from backward communities.

He said that he would submit a proposal to the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. The minister said the preachings of Narayana Guru, who proposed equality, was ever relevant.

He stressed that there was a need to create awareness among the younger generation about the preachings of Narayana Guru.

Poojary said Narayana Guru was a revolutionist who fought against all odds in the midst of strong

opposition.

“He was a social reformer who educated the people on a new way of life which proposed equality between gender, caste, creed, class and religion.”

The minister said Guru stood against discrimination when untouchability was rampant. He also emphasised on the need to educate people, who can fight against the practice of social evils.

Nalinadevi M R, lecturer, Government PU College, Heeriyadka delivered a talk on the contributions of Narayana Guru on the occasion.