Minister directs DC to issue revised Dasara holiday

Minister of school education and literacy B C Nagesh has directed Dakshina Kannada (DK) district administration to declare Dasara holidays in the district from September 26 to October 10.

In fact, the state government had already announced Dasara holidays for schools from October 3 to 16. However, schools in the district were perplexed as Dasara and Navaratri festival will be held in the region from September 26 to October 5.

The minister in his directive issued on Monday said that the government has already issued guidelines related to the school curriculum activities and holidays in the beginning of the academic year. But the government has given the powers to the deputy commissioners or the CEOs of zilla panchayats to modify the schedule depending on the local circumstances, the minister said.

“I had received an appeal to declare Dasara holiday for DK district in accordance with the festival held in the region from September 26. The DC should verify and declare a holiday with a condition that Gandhi Jayanti should be celebrated on October 2,” the minister stated.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath in his appeal to the minister had said that Mangaluru is known for Dasara, Sharada Mahotsava and had asked him to issue directions to the authorities to declare holidays to supplement the Dasara celebrations in the region.