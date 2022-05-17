Minister expresses displeasure over non-utilisation of funds for Balavana

District In-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar expressed displeasure over the non-utilisation of funds released five years ago for the rejuvenation of Balavana, the home of Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivaram Karanth, in Puttur, for more than 40 years.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan said the government had released Rs 30 lakh for the renovation of Karanth’s house at Balavana in 2015. The house was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 29 lakh.

Later, the government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the renovation of Karanth’s library, Natyalaya and other buildings. Even after five to six years, only Rs 16.68 lakh was utilised, he said.

Sunil Kumar, who is also minister for Kannada and Culture, expressed displeasure as the Natyalaya was still waiting for a facelift.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said Bengaluru-based INTACH was entrusted with the work. Even after three years, the work was not completed.

“They have completed the renovation work on Karanth’s house and library,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said the maintenance will be entrusted to INTACH Mangaluru Chapter.

The representative from INTACH Mangaluru Chapter had submitted a project plan which was forwarded to PWD for approval. Sunil Kumar disapproved of the move to forward the proposal to PWD and directed officials to start work immediately.

“There is a need for a gallery to showcase literary works, theatre and Yakshagana works of Karanth. I will not sanction additional funds for constructing any new building at Balavana. The traditional building should be retained,” said the minister.

He also agreed to suggestions on having separate entrances to the swimming pool and Balavana.

The minister said that a comprehensive project plan for the Balavana should be prepared.

“There is a need to set up a sound and light studio to create awareness about the life of Karanth. The pending works should be completed at the earliest,” he stressed.