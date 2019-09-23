Minister for free power supply to pump sets of growers

District In-charge Minister V Somanna has directed the officials to provide uninterrupted free power supply to the pump sets of coffee growers.

Interacting with a delegation of farmers at the DC’s office hall in the city on Monday, he said that the coffee growers have been facing problems from the past two consecutive years due to flood. The officials should not harass the farmers, he said.

“Free power supply should be provided to pump sets which have a capacity up to 10 hp agricultural purposes. The power supply cannot be disconnected for non-payment of electricity bills. An order in this regard will be passed by the chief minister soon,” Somanna said and directed the Cesc officials to lay emphasis on the permanent solution to the problems of local people.

The farmers submitted a memorandum to the minister on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that 35 houses are ready to be handed over to the flood victims of 2018. About 90% of works have been completed in 180 houses and the work on 318 houses has been started. Due to road issues, the work is yet to commence at two other rehabilitation sites, she said.

MLA K G Bopaiah complained that the forest officials have been trying to evict the people belonging to the tribal community in Devamacchi forest area.

The minister said he will convene a meeting of forest officials in Bengaluru after October 20, to solve the issue.

MLA Appachu Ranjan said that the village accountant of Shanthalli has habitually been in an inebriated state while on duty.

Bopaiah said that a similar case has come to his notice in Galibeedu.

Following complaints, Minister Somanna directed the deputy commissioner to suspend both the village accountants. He also told the officials to initiate stern action against the middlemen menace at Tahsildar’s office.

MP Pratap Simha, MLC Sunil Subramani, Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish, CEO K Lakshmi Priya and Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar were present.

Preparations for Cauvery Theerthodbhava

District In-charge Minister V Somanna has directed the officials to release Rs 25 lakh from the account of Bhagamandala Temple for the preparations of Cauvery Theerthodbhava festivities in Talacauvery.

Executive officer Jagadish said the temple account has 1.60 crore currently. In this, Rs 1.20 crore is being utilised for development works. Then, the minister asked them to utilise Rs 25 lakh to carry out cleanliness work on the temple premises.

Trees in the dangerous position at Karike-Bhagamandala road should be cleared. Madikeri-Bhagamandala road should be repaired, the minister told the officials.