Minister inspects desilting work in Cauvery

Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna directed the officials concerned to complete the pending work on a war footing.

Inspecting the work on desilting of Rivery Cauvery in Kushalnagar on Friday, the minister said that the work is being carried out by Kaveri Neeravari Nigam Ltd, at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.

The people in the region were affected by artificial floods during the last two monsoons. The work on desilting is taken up to check the artificial flooding.

The work should be completed before the beginning of the rainy season, he said and spoke to the managing director of Kaveri Neeravari Nigam Ltd over the phone and directed the completion of work within the stipulated time.

He also lauded the efforts of Nadi Pravaha Santrastara Vedike.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA Appachu Ranjan, Nadi Pravaha Santrastara Vedike president M N Chandramohan, working president M M Charan, vice president Torera Uday Kumar and others were present.