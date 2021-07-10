Minister interacts with SSLC students

DHNS
Kushalnagar,
  • Jul 10 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 00:20 ist
SSLC students take part in an interaction with Minister S Suresh Kumar in Koodige.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar interacted with the students who will be writing SSLC exams on July 19 and 22.

The interaction programme was organised by the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of State Education Research and Training, from DSERT studio, in Bengaluru.

Selected students had taken part in the programme from DIET in Koodige.

Minister Suresh Kumar and SSLC board director Sumangala answered the queries raised by the students.

The minister called upon the students to write the exam without any fear.

DIET principal A Sridharan called upon the students not to have any fear and write the exams with confidence to achieve success.

