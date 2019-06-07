Minister Mahesh directs re-survey of calamity victims

Stating that a lot of complaints have been received on the non-availability of houses by the government from the natural calamity victims in Kodagu, District In-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh directed the officials to conduct a review and furnish a report on the same.

Chairing a meeting on natural calamity victims of Kodagu at Old Fort Hall in Madikeri on Friday, he said that the problems of the victims have not been addressed completely.

The complaints in this regard should be considered seriously and they should be provided with proper facilities from the government, he added.

Mahesh meanwhile ordered the district administration to submit another report after identifying the houses which were not found fit for living and also on the houses which are situated in the areas vulnerable to natural calamities.

He wanted a re-survey to be carried out as the names of several people have been omitted by the officials while identifying the victims.

The state government had released Rs 197.5 crore towards compensation and Rs 98.40 crore has been utilised for rehabilitation works. The remaining Rs 98.60 crore will be utilised while developing the infrastructure.

“An appeal was made to the Central government for the release of Rs 746 crore. But, the Centre had released only Rs 546 crore, out of which Rs 152.37 crore is utilised for the compensation of natural calamity victims and their rehabilitation. As many as 1,021 victims have been provided with a compensation of

Rs 50,000 each so far,” said the minister.

The minister further said that the roads that were damaged in the flash floods have been repaired. The officials should submit a report to the district administration if roads are found in a dangerous position.

MLAs’ discomfort

MLA Appachu Ranjan requested the government to release Rs 200 crore under the special grants for the development of roads in rural areas.

MLA K G Bopaiah complained that the Forest Department has not been permitting the natural calamity victims to build houses in Sampaje and Koligoodu areas, identified for the rehabilitation by the district administration.

Also, those whose houses have been damaged in Garvale, Shantalli, Madapura and Galibeedu panchayat jurisdictions have not been adequately compensated, he said and urged for rehabilitation to be provided to the houseless victims in the sites closer to their farms.

It is not fair to rehabilitate the residents of Madenadu, Katakeri and Heravanadu in a faraway place like Jamburu, he added.

Appachu Ranjan expressed his displeasure by saying that the district administration has not involved the elected representatives during the selection of beneficiaries for rehabilitation.

“The officials have forgotten courtesy. The elected members should be informed about the expenses made towards compensation. Do I need to obtain information through the RTI act even when I am a member of the legislative assembly,” he asked.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar and Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya were present in the meeting.

Minister recommends action against CCF

Disappointed with the absence of Kodagu Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Santhosh Kumar at the meeting, District In-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh tried to summon the official to the meeting, through telephonic communication. But, on getting an unfavourable response, the minister stated during the meeting that he has spoken to the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka and has recommended for disciplinary action against the erring official.

The CCF and the DCF are in news for allowing felling of hundreds of trees in K Nidugane gram panchayat limits near Mekeri and following media reports on the incident. The chief minister had ordered to stop the felling of trees and sought a report from the officials.