Minister, MP take man to task

District In-charge Minister V Somanna and MP Pratap Simha took a man to task for alleging poor quality of houses constructed for the natural calamity victims at Jambur and posting it on Facebook under the name of Namma Kodagu.

Naushad had posted a few photographs on social media. When the minister visited Jambur on Friday, Naushad was also at the spot. When he was trying to explain the poor quality of works, both the minister and the MP took him to the task.

The minister said, "Good works are taken up. Better you keep quiet rather than provoke against the work. If you have any grievances, give it in writing. The MLA will inspect it. If you are not a beneficiary, then do not unnecessarily interfere in the issue. If you continue, then legal action will be initiated."

"I do not wish to watch a video. I am a practical man. I will not tolerate any injustice meted out at poor," he added.

MP Pratap Simha said, "There is an association of natural calamity victims. They will air their grievances. If they air grievances, we will solve their problems."