Minister’s statement on Theerthodbhava ridiculed

District Congress Committee president Titira Dharmaja Uttappa criticised a statement by Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Cauvery Theerthodbhava at a preparatory meeting held recently.

Addressing reporters on Monday, he criticised the statement by the minister and said that no petty politics should be played on Cauvery Theerthodbhava which is significant for Kodava people.

The minister has hurt the feelings of people by stating that devotees who want to attend the Theerthodbhava should come by walk, on October 17.

“However, the MLAs of the district have been silent on the minister's statement. The move to restrict people from taking part in the auspicious occasion is condemned,” he said.

A large number of people who come to the Theerthodbhava are children, the elderly and women. It is practically impossible for them to travel by walk, covering 8 km from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery. The local MLA should have informed the minister of the same, he said and urged that the order issued by the district administration be immediately withdrawn.

Apattira Tatu Monnappa said that Kota Srinivas Poojary’s statement on Theerthodbhava is unscientific. He has no idea about the customs and traditions of Kodagu. Devotees visiting Talacauvery for Theerthodbhava cannot climb the hills amid harsh weather.