Minister stresses on completion of JJM projects

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa directed the officials concerned to ensure the completion of the Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) on time.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the department, at Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Mangaluru on Sunday, he said that the JJM is an ambitious project implemented by the Central government that aims at providing drinking water to every household.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar said that a total of 468 works under JJM have been taken up in the district, at a cost of Rs 179.95 crore. Out of these, 239 works have been completed in the first batch.

Out of the total 124 proposed works in the second phase, 10 works are under process and 108 works have been planned in the third phase of the implementation, he said.

In all three phases totally 14,000 houses will be provided with drinking water through piped connection, he added.

Pointing out that bills of the works on JJM have been pending, the minister directed the ZP CEO to insist upon the TP executive officers to clear the bills of contractors towards the works.

"If needed, engineers should be appointed on an outsourced basis," said Eshwarappa.

The ZP CEO further said that multi village schemes have been planned in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Belthangady and Puttur taluks, for drinking water.

A total of 4,53,00 people from 112 Gram Panchayats will be covered under seven projects worth Rs 487 crore, he said.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that there are no vented dams in Puttur and Sullia regions.

Measures should be taken to supply water from the Payaswini river. A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the minor irrigation department, he said.

Under MGNREGS, a target of 16,00,00 human days has been given for the year 2022-23. During 2021-22, a total of 574 works including parks, rainwater harvesting units, herbal garden, school playground, vermicompost unit, percolation pits, open wells and anganwadis have been constructed under MGNREGS, said Dr Kumar.

He further stated that 165 community toilets have been constructed in the district under Swaccha Bharat Mission. Out of 223 Gram Panchayats, Swaccha Sankirna has been constructed in 186 Gram Panchayats.

Bantwal MLA U Rajesh Naik and MLC Manjunath Bhandari were present in the meeting.