Minister suspends PHC doctor for dereliction of duties

Health Minister B Sreeramulu suspended a doctor of the Primary Health Centre in Madapur of Somwarpet taluk for dereliction of duties. The said doctor has been identified as Dr Anil.

The fault by the doctor was brought to the notice of the minister during the review meeting convened earlier by District In-charge Minister V Somanna.

During the visit of Health Minister B Sreeramulu, MLA Appachu Ranjan once again stressed on the need to initiate disciplinary action against the doctor, following which the health minister has ordered the suspension of the doctor.

Speaking to reporters, B Sreeramulu said that the action was taken in the wake of receipt of many complaints against the doctor. The purpose is to improve the health facilities.

The minister said that he will stay in all government hospitals in the state. The government has plans to reserve separate funds for government hospitals.

Sreeramulu further said that he will speak to the chief minister and will convince him on the need for setting up a 450-bed super speciality hospital in the district.

Steps will be taken to fill the vacant posts in the district government hospital. The appointment of doctors was earlier made through KPSC. Now, the power has been entrusted to the district health officers, he said.

The hospital staff meanwhile drew the attention of the minister on the vacancy of other staff in the hospital and said that there are only 17 D group staff as against the sanctioned strength of 92 personnel.

On Thursday, the health minister stayed in the district government hospital during the night. Earlier, he visited various wards in the hospital and inquired about the health of patients.

He also hinted on framing a law to prevent the government doctors practising in private hospitals.

The personnel of the health department were on their toes, after learning about the visit of Health Minister B Sreeramulu to the district on Thursday.

Staff at the government hospital were on a cleanliness spree in the hospital premises on Thursday.

Arrangements were made for the stay of the minister at the district hospital on Thursday. The minister stayed on the third floor of the hospital. He used the bed and blankets provided by the hospital.

The health minister had tweeted in Kodava language, supporting the campaign towards a multi-speciality hospital in Kodagu.