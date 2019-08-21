Ministerial berth sought for Appachu Ranjan

Somwarpet BJP unit has urged the government to provide ministerial berth to MLA Appachu Ranjan.

Addressing the media in Madikeri on Wednesday, Somwarpet BJP unit President Somesh said that the ministers from outside Kodagu are finding it difficult to handle the flood situation. Therefore, ministerial berth must be provided to the local MLA.

Somwarpet BJP General Secretary Varada said that those who are three-time and four-time MLAs have been made ministers. But, Appachu Ranjan, who has been elected as MLA five times has not

been given a ministerial post.

Appachu does not have any allegations of corruption, the leader added.

In a separate press meet, Abhimanyu from Kodava Samaja Okkoota condemned the move of the state government of not providing ministerial berth to the MLAs of Kodagu district.

Even though 98% of Kodavas have voted for BJP in the Assembly and Parliamentary elections, Kodagu district has been neglected, he said.

He requested the government not to make ministers from outside Kodagu the district in-charge minister for Kodagu.

People of Kodagu are now in agony due to floods. They need someone who is their own. MLA Appachu Ranjan has done a good job during his previous tenures and has good experience in administration, he added.

Virajpet Kodava Samaja President Vanchira Nanaiah opined that if an MLA from Kodagu becomes the district-in-charge minister, he would be able to address to the problems of people in a better way.

Kodava Samaja Somwarpet taluk okkoota President P K Poonaccha, Mysuru okkoota President Macchanda Prakash and Madapura okkoota President Kalappa were present in the press meet.