Minister's visit nudges MCC to clear black spot in Pandeshwar

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj's visit to Mangaluru in February this year has acted as a catalyst in getting Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to clear a black spot near the Pandeshwar railway crossing.

On February 1, the minister launched a whirlwind tour of works being completed under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission in the wee hours. MCC officials who were informed three days ahead of the minister's visit to Mangaluru had toiled day and night to present a rosy picture of works being on track. However, during the inspection, the minister took officials by surprise by taking a detour through Pandeshwar.

The convoy of vehicles stopped suddenly after an ugly mixed waste dump near the railway crossing in Pandeshwar caught the minister's attention. Basavaraj who got down from his vehicle took officials and MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty to task for not clearing such a black spot which was a blot on Mangaluru's campaign to keep the city clean.

He warned of initiating action against officials if the waste dump was not cleared within his next visit planned within a month.

Mani, working as a cobbler near the railway crossing, said after the minister's visit a dozen labourers had cleared the huge heap of mixed waste.

Pandeshwar ward Health Inspector Rakshitha told DH when contacted that MCC officials with help from members of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) had launched a door-to-door campaign to stop residents from dumping waste in the area.

The wet well at the end of a stormwater drain was desilted to facilitate the smooth flow of sewage water, she said.

"Though residents had stopped dumping waste at the corporation's vacant plot, people riding on vehicles continue to throw waste at the ground and in the stormwater drain. Those running push-cart eateries are the biggest culprits," she added.

Suresh, serving as a watchman in a nearby commercial building, recollects trying to stop those littering at the vacant plot.

"I also received threats from those throwing waste under the cover of darkness," he said.

Rakshitha said complaints against the habitual litterers were filed in the jurisdictional Pandeshwar police station.

"But, the complaints have not acted as a deterrent to habitual litterers," she rued.