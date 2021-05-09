Minor bridges in Balamuri need a facelift

The roads leading to Balamuri, one of the pilgrimage centres in the district, are developed for the easy movement of people.

The rural roads connecting Murnad-Balamuri, Balamuri-Hoddur and Balamuri-Parane are being developed. However, villagers face inconvenience when the minor bridges get submerged during the monsoon.

Balamuri is known for Agastyeshwara Temple on one side of River Cauvery and Kanwamuneeshwara Temple on the other side.

The roads leading to Balamuri are being developed. Recently, the foundation was laid for Balamuri-Parane Road which will be developed at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore.

Already, a road from Murnad to Balamuri has been developed.

The work on a road from Balamuri to Hodavada is in progress. The work on a 5.59 km long road to connect Vatekadu and Hoddur, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.75 crore, is in progress.

Villagers of Balamuri are happy over the development of the road. The development of Balamuri-Parane Road will help them to reach Napoklu in a short span of time.

Already, a bridge at Makkikadu has also been developed to provide easy connectivity between Balamuri and Napoklu, said, villagers.

There are several minor bridges that connect the roads that lead to Balamuri. When River Cauvery flows in spate, the road connectivity gets affected during the monsoon. There is a need to upgrade the minor bridges in Balamuri, said, villagers.

Bollachettira Suresh, a coffee grower said, "90% of the people use the minor bridges in Balamuri to commute. A minor bridge provides connectivity to Nettukeri and Agasthyeshwara Temple. The minor bridges need to be upgraded."

Agasthyeshwara Temple president Kongiranda Sadu Thammaiah said, "Balamuri pilgrimage centre is developed. However, the monsoon brings a series of woes. The minor bridge gets inundated. The house of a priest had collapsed after being submerged in water two years ago. There is a need to increase the height of the minor bridge for the benefit of the people."