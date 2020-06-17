Minor landslides at Chamundeshwari Nagara in Madikeri

Minor landslides at Chamundeshwari Nagara

Madikeri,
  Jun 17 2020
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 22:23 ist

With the monsoon gaining momentum in Kodagu, minor landslides occurred at Chamundeshwari Nagara in Madikeri on Wednesday night.

No one was injured in the mishap. NDRF personnel visited the spot. Measures have been taken to shift the residents who are facing a threat from the landslide. Madikeri PSI Anthima also visited the spot.

The inflow of water to River Cauvery has increased with the incessant rain lashing the region.

Brahmagiri, Bhagamandala, Talacuvery and Virajpet experienced bountiful rain.

