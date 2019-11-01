Miscreants’ act enrages Hindu activists

Tension prevailed in Devinagara of Kairangala in Balepuni Gram Panchayat jurisdiction after miscreants splashed colours at a Shivaji name board of a bus shelter.

Chatrapathi Shivaji Friends had constructed a bus shelter at Devinagara in Kairangala. Miscreants had splashed colour at the bus shelter recently.

The issue was sorted out amicably by the elders in the village.

On Thursday night, once again, miscreants had splashed colour at the name board, enraging members of Hindu organisations.

Konaje police rushed to the spot and strengthened security in the area.