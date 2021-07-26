Miscreants attack soldier, his family members

Miscreants attacked a soldier and his family members when they were travelling from Kushalnagar to Madikeri on Sunday night.

The car in which soldier Ashok Kumar and his family members were travelling was hit by another car. As a result, there was an exchange of words.

It has been alleged that the people in another car called the miscreants to attack the soldier and his family.

The soldier and his family members are availing of treatment at Ashwini Hospital in Madikeri.

Ashok Kumar said that the occupants in the other car not only attacked him and his family members but also ran away after snatching gold jewellery.

MLC Veena Achaiah visited the hospital on Monday and enquired about the health of the soldier and his family.

Condemning the incident, she urged the police to take strict action against the accused.

District Congress working president Dharmaja Uttappa too demanded serious action against the wrongdoers.