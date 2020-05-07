Miscreants brutally attack a man in Somwarpet

Miscreants brutally attack a man in Somwarpet

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  May 07 2020, 21:12 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 21:22 ist

Unidentified miscreants brutally assaulted a man in Hanagallu Shettalli on Wednesday night.

Suresh, the victim, is the resident of Hanagallu Shettalli village. He has sustained serious injuries on his abdomen and head after the attackers have assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons.

A localite, who found Suresh in a pitiable condition on Thursday morning, rushed him to the government hospital in Somwarpet. He was later shifted to the district hospital in Madikeri.

A case has been registered.

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 