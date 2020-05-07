Miscreants brutally attack a man in Somwarpet

Unidentified miscreants brutally assaulted a man in Hanagallu Shettalli on Wednesday night.
Suresh, the victim, is the resident of Hanagallu Shettalli village. He has sustained serious injuries on his abdomen and head after the attackers have assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons.
A localite, who found Suresh in a pitiable condition on Thursday morning, rushed him to the government hospital in Somwarpet. He was later shifted to the district hospital in Madikeri.
A case has been registered.
