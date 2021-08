Miscreants have damaged the Basava statue at Bettada Mahadeva Temple in Botlappa at Kundabetta in Ponnampet.

The incident came to light when a villager had visited the temple.

Later, the temple authorities filed a complaint to the police. Gonikoppa circle inspector Jayaram and others visited the spot.

The villagers have urged the police to arrest the miscreants at the earliest.