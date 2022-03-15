Miscreants desecrate burial ground

Unidentified persons have desecrated a burial ground near Badriya Jumma Masjid at Harekala Aladka on Monday night.
In a complaint masjid president Ashraf said that miscreants had dumped liquor bottles on the Ground.
The asbestos sheet in the burial ground has been damaged. The pits dug for burial too have been damaged, he added.
Konaje police visited the spot.
The masjid president has urged authorities to take legal action against the miscreants.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'
16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools
The four questions that decided hijab row verdict
Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package
Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi
Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan
Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST