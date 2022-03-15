Miscreants desecrate burial ground

Unidentified persons have desecrated a burial ground near Badriya Jumma Masjid at Harekala Aladka on Monday night.

In a complaint masjid president Ashraf said that miscreants had dumped liquor bottles on the Ground.

The asbestos sheet in the burial ground has been damaged. The pits dug for burial too have been damaged, he added.

Konaje police visited the spot.

The masjid president has urged authorities to take legal action against the miscreants.