Miscreants place condoms near donation box at place of worship

Miscreants have desecrated Koragajjana Katte 'hundi' (donation box) at Marnamikate in Mangaluru, allegedly by depositing or placing condoms near the box, the police said.

After the incident was reported on Tuesday, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad urged the police to arrest the miscreants responsible for the act. A case was registered at Pandeshwara police station.

Condemning the incident, MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said that he has urged the police to arrest those responsible for desecrating the place of worship.

Kamath said that the police have been directed to act against those provoking communal incidents in the district. “We will not allow any communal issues to flare up in the coastal district,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: