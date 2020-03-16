Miscreants set fire to grove

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Mar 16 2020, 22:39pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 22:55pm ist
Unidentified miscreants set fire to the grove on the premises of APMC in Kushalnagar. DH Photo

The grove on the premises of APMC at B M Road, has been reduced to ashes, in an act by unidentified miscreants.

Variety of trees grown by the department of forest and other organisations, have been burnt down. More than 500 plants were grown in the APMC premises, on the banks of River Cauvery.

Kaveri Parisara Rakshana Balaga convener M N Chandramohan has urged to initiate strict action against the culprits. Also, security guards should be deployed for the protection and maintenance of the grove, he added.

Miscreants
set fire
on grove
