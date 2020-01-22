Mismatch of details put farmers to hardship

The mismatching of the details mentioned in Bele Darshak app and the crop column in Pahani has put farmers to hardship.

The mismatch is affecting the process of registering for the minimum support price (MSP) scheme.

To register for MSP scheme, the farmers have to mandatorily possess Farmer Registration and Unified beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) ID. There is a mismatch of the details of those farmers who possess the ID. As a result, they are unable to register at the purchase centre of the MSP.

Farmers allege that revenue and agriculture department officials have failed to upload crop details accurately. The district administration has made arrangements to procure paddy, ragi and jowar under MSP and the farmers are struggling to avail the benefit.

Speaking to DH, farmer Nagaraj from Kalasapura said, “We own land on survey number 88 at Kattethimmannahalli in Kalasapura. The pahani is in the name of my father Chandre Gowda. We had cultivated ragi during Kharif season. The crop column in pahani has mentioned it as jowar. In the Bele Darshak app, it is mentioned as fallow or ready for harvest. Those who conducted crop survey did not upload the details properly.”

Ragi fetches Rs 3,150 per quintal under MSP. The market rate is only Rs 2,300 per quintal. The farmers will be benefited if it is sold at the procurement centre set up under MSP.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar said, “Those who have registered with FRUITS will not face any problem. The software of crop survey has been installed to FRUITS. The crop photo has been uploaded. A meeting was been convened to discuss the mismatch of details.”

Officials from the agriculture department said, “The crop survey using GPS-based mobile app was conducted during Kharif season 2019-20. A few farmers had objected to the survey. The last date to file objections is January 31. If there is any mismatch in the crops mentioned in the app, then farmers can submit in writing to Raitha Samparka Kendra. The details will be rectified and information will be sent to farmers via SMS within seven days.”