Missing man traced in Shivamogga

A 28-year-old man who went missing after parking his two-wheeler near Nethravathi bridge in Jeppinamogaru on Tuesday night was traced in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

Praveen Sapalya, a resident of Kurnadu on the city's outskirts, was working as a salesman. Fire service and emergency personnel, police and divers after noticing an abandoned two-wheeler had suspected that Praveen had committed suicide by jumping into River Nethravathi.

A search operation was undertaken in the river to trace the body of Praveen on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said that he had borrowed money from many sources. Unable to bear the torture from private money lenders, he had parked his bike beside the bridge and had left for Shivamogga.

Ullal police have registered a case and investigation is on.