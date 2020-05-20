MIT ex-student turns Good Samaritan for Telangana workers

A former student of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) single-handedly ensured that 50 stranded migrant labourers returned safely to their native places in Telangana. Saisri Ankodi has helped the labourers and their families who are in difficulty.

A group of 50 labourers, including children and pregnant women who began their homeward journey by walk, were forced to stay back in Manipal by police.

The police had made arrangements for their stay at Indrali Railway Station and supplied food to them with the help of some donors.

The labourers, along with 20 women and 10 children aged below five years, had come to Udupi-Manipal to work on the construction and repair work of railway tracks on February 28. The contractor, who had brought them to Manipal, however, refused to provide food and shelter to them. Thus, they were forced to live on the streets. Due to the difficulties during the lockdown, they decided to return to Telangana. However, they were clueless about using the Seva Sindhu portal and were not fluent in Kannada to seek help from locals, about using the software.

To the beleaguered labourers, Saisri Ankodi, a former student of MIT, came to their rescue. She helped them register their names on Seva Sindhu portal.

Saisri told DH that she was distressed on witnessing the sufferings of the migrant labourers. She uploaded all their details in the portal on May 12 and also tagged her tweet highlighting the pathetic condition of the labourers to Telangana Chief Minister, Karnataka government, TRS leader Kavitha and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was known for helping migrant labourers.

She also took care of the health of women, especially pregnant woman and children.

Saisri said she received a response from the Telangana chief minister's office within 24 hours. Officials of KSRTC, when contacted, told Saisri that the entire cost of ferrying migrant labourers in two buses to Telangana will be Rs 1,93,200.

As Saisri was planning on raising money, the labourers offered to pay whatever amount they had. She turned down their offer and contacted the Telangana government again. Her joy knew no bounds when the Telangana government promised to bear the remaining travel expenses of labourers.