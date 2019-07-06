MIT to host workshop on Cryptology

Centre for Cryptography, MIT-Manipal and Cryptology Research Society of India (CRSI), Kolkata, will conduct a three-day 'National Instructional Workshop on Cryptology' (NIWC) from July 8 to 10, said MIT Department of Computer Science and Engineering HoD Dr Ashalatha Nayak.

The MIT is also the organising chair of the workshop.

Ashalatha said that Dr Chester Rebeiro, Department of Computer Science and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will be the chief guest. Dr B H V Pai, Joint Director, MIT, Manipal will preside over the programme.

Eminent speakers from premier institutes and industries from India will be the resource persons for the workshop, which is funded by National Board of Higher Mathematics (NBHM), Mumbai and Defense Research and Development organization (DRDO), New Delhi, she added.