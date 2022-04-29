MITE students win second prize in state-level contest

Students from the Department of Civil Engineering, Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE), won the second prize at ‘Anveshana 2022’, a state-level project championship, organised by the Agastya International Foundation, in association with Synopsys.

The winning team also received a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Another team from Mechanical Engineering also secured a consolation prize.

The event witnessed over 120 innovative project submissions from across the state, and 32 teams from various engineering colleges were selected for the grand finale.

Four teams from MITE were selected for the finale from the Department of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Aeronautical Engineering.

The project titled ‘Eco-friendly Interlock Blocks’ by Glency Roshni D’Souza, Mohammed Alfaz, Rajat Naryan and Mohammad Salim of 7th semester Civil Engineering, MITE, with high school students Shrinidhi and Niranjan from Government High School, Neerkere, Moodbidri, won the second place.

The team was guided by Suraj Shet and Akshayakrishna, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering.

Another project ‘ICPB with reinforcement layer’ by Prathi and team guided by Anusha Jain of the Department of Civil Engineering bagged the consolation prize.

Also, a mechanical engineering project ‘Fuel fraud detection device’ by Radhvik Poonja and team, guided by Shivaramu H T, bagged the consolation prize.

All the project teams comprised of students from government high schools around Moodbidri.

Anveshana is a science and engineering project competition involving undergraduate engineering students and government school students.

The students together will follow philosophies and practices of hands-on learning and research orientation, to make models based on engineering science concepts.

The engineering students mentor school students in the creation of models while instilling knowledge and confidence in them.

Chairman of Rajalaxmi Education Trust, Rajesh Chouta, said that innovation is the key that sets MITE apart.

Principal of MITE Dr M S Ganesha Prasad appreciated the students and faculty teams for winning state-level awards.