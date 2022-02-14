MITE students win TIBCO global hackathon

A student team of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE), Moodbidri won the first prize in the ‘Global TIBCO Labs IoT and Sustainability Hackathon’ organised by TIBCO Labs with a cash prize of US dollar 10,000.

The final year student team of Electronics and Communication comprising Mohamed Fazil, Nagesha, Ashritha C and Rohan S, mentored by Ramalingam H M, senior assistant professor, won the prize for their idea submitted on “AI-Based Crop Management System” under the theme “Hack for Food Production” to provide solutions for smart farming.

The Global Hackathon conducted between November 15 to February 7 focused on proposing projects that address one or more environmental challenges we face across the globe today, from enhancing energy efficiency and reducing global emissions to making cities “smarter” the Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainability.

The participants were required to propose innovative solutions on any one of the themes - smart energy, smart water, food production, pollution and transportation. The hackathon had a total of 1,641 teams participating with unique ideas proposed on the various themes.