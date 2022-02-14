MITE students win TIBCO global hackathon

MITE students win TIBCO global hackathon

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 01:37 ist
The students of Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering who won the Global TIBCO Labs IoT and Sustainability Hackathon.

A student team of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE), Moodbidri won the first prize in the ‘Global TIBCO Labs IoT and Sustainability Hackathon’ organised by TIBCO Labs with a cash prize of US dollar 10,000.

The final year student team of Electronics and Communication comprising Mohamed Fazil, Nagesha, Ashritha C and Rohan S, mentored by Ramalingam H M, senior assistant professor, won the prize for their idea submitted on “AI-Based Crop Management System” under the theme “Hack for Food Production” to provide solutions for smart farming.

The Global Hackathon conducted between November 15 to February 7 focused on proposing projects that address one or more environmental challenges we face across the globe today, from enhancing energy efficiency and reducing global emissions to making cities “smarter” the Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainability.

The participants were required to propose innovative solutions on any one of the themes - smart energy, smart water, food production, pollution and transportation. The hackathon had a total of 1,641 teams participating with unique ideas proposed on the various themes.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TIBCO global hackathon
Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE)
win first prize

Related videos

What's Brewing

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Valentine's Day tomorrow: How did this day come about?

Valentine's Day tomorrow: How did this day come about?

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Who got whom

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Who got whom

New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

 