Mixed response for Union Budget in Kodagu

Coming down heavily on the budget, District Congress Committee (DCC) former president T P Ramesh said that the budget is anti-farmer in nature.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a budget which is against the expectations of the people. The people should reply to it in the coming days, he said.

The increase in cess will result in a further hike in the fuel prices, which in turn will affect the price of essential commodities, he added.

DCC president K K Manjunath Kumar said that budget has failed to find any solution for the unemployment.

No projects have been untaken for the generation of employment, he said.

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh said, “How can a common man lead a life with the rise in the price of essential commodities? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in telling lies.”

Chandrashekar, an entrepreneur from Kushalnagar said, “The budget has not fulfilled the expectations of the people who were reeling under the effects of lockdown. The rise in the price of petrol, diesel, cooking oil, pulses and cereals will have an impact on the common man. The agriculture cess will also affect the farmers. One nation one ration card and an extension of income tax relief on affordable housing loans is a good move.”

The vehicle scrapping policy announced in the budget will help in reducing pollution, he added.

Zilla Panchayat former member V P Shashidhar termed the budget as disappointing.

“The budget has not focused on uplifting the industries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. No measures have been taken for generating employment in the country. By giving priority to privatisation, there is a conspiracy to destroy Atmanirbharta. The flow of grants has been increased to the states where elections will be held shortly and Karnataka has been neglected,” he said.

Kodagu BJP Backward Classes vice president B K Mohan said, “The budget is pro-farmer and people. It has focused on the health sector and farmers.”

JD(S) Minority Wing district vice president Isaac Khan said, “The budget is an eyewash. The budget has failed to announce a loan waiver for the farmers.”

Somwarpet Taluk Coffee Growers’ Association president Mohan Bopanna said, “The budget has not mentioned anything for the development of the agriculture sector. The Centre has failed to come to the rescue of coffee growers who have been affected by the vagaries of nature for the last several years. We were expecting a support price for coffee.”