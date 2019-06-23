MLA appeals to check use of plastic

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath’s appeal for online food delivery system to reduce the use of plastic has received a good response.

In a Facebook post, the MLA has appealed to delivery apps, including Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats, to reduce the use of plastic and help make Mangaluru a plastic waste-free city.

The MLA has said, “Plastic waste should be controlled well in Mangaluru. Here is one step, I request Hoteliers of Mangalore to pack the dishes (non gravy) ordered to be covered in banana leaf. Tulunad is famous for having dishes which is made with help of leaves, like Manjel aretha Gatti (Patholi), Moode, Gunda (kottige) etc, and we all know how the aroma is coz of it. Let us implement this in packaging. As delivery of food is increasing in Mangalore, I would like the FOOD DELIVERY apps to support this cause by supporting our hoteliers of Mangalore in providing best benefit to them. This will not only reduce PLASTIC WASTE, but also will increase the taste of the dish coz of the Banana Leaf flavor.”

The online food delivery apps have responded positively to the appeal made by the MLA. Hoteliers too have started supporting the appeal.

The MLA said in one of his posts on Facebook, “Tandoor Restaurant in Mangaluru has ‘experimentally’ started to deliver sea food and some other dishes covered in Banana Leaves. There are challenges in this but trying it is of no harm. I have also got several restaurants calling me and saying that banana leaf packaging is cheaper than plastic packages. I am glad that people are wholeheartedly supporting this initiative.”