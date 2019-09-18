MLA asks for Dasara holidays from Sept 30

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath has appealed to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar to declare Dasara holidays for school and college children from September 30.

He said the Navarathri festival begins from September 30 in Mangaluru.

“Like Mysuru Dasara, Mangaluru Dasara is celebrated with grandeur. The festivities will start from September 28. As there will be special pujas, homas and havanas at various temples, if holidays are declared from September 30, it will be convenient for students, parents and teachers to take part in these rituals,” said Kamath.

“If the Dasara holidays are declared from October 6, it will cause inconvenience to the school and college students of Dakshina Kannada. When compared to other parts of the state, Dasara celebrations are unique in the district,” he said.