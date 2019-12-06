MLA bats for rejuvenation of lakes in Tarikere

MLA D S Suresh said that the chief minister has agreed to provide a grant of Rs 70 crore towards the first phase of water supply from the Gondi reservoir to the district.

Speaking after performing the groundbreaking of Amrithapura-Kuntinamadu road works in Kuntinamadu village in Tarikere taluk on Friday, the MLA stated that 40 lakes in Kasaba and Lingadahalli hobli of the taluk, will be rejuvenated during the first phase of the project.

Approval has been obtained towards supplying water to the lakes in Hadikere, Medikere and Malledevara Kere, under Ubrani - Amritapura lift irrigation project, at a cost of Rs 9.80 crore. A pipeline in this regard will be laid at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore.

There are plans to rejuvenate 80 lakes in Tarikere taluk, as a part of Upper Bhadra project, he meanwhile said.

Criticising that the earlier MLA of Tarikere has been boasting on the projects carried out during his tenure, Suresh stated that in reality, no road, except for the Ajjampura-Tarikere stretch, was improvised during the period of the earlier coalition government.

Zilla Panchayat member K R Anandappa called upon the people to extend cooperation towards development projects, without any prejudices.

Gram Panchayat President Savitramma, members Sudhakar and Omkarappa urged the MLA to take up measures to improvise Vittalapura, Neralakere, Bommenahalli roads and also to provide funds towards the repair of the Samudaya Bhavana and government primary school in the village.

MLA D S Suresh meanwhile initiated works of a total worth of Rs seven crore, in the

taluk.