MLA demands withdrawal of weekend curfew

Mangalore MLA U T Khader on Monday urged the government to withdraw the weekend curfew.

He accused the government of instilling fear among people in the name of Omicron.

It is a well-known fact that people are suffering from mild to moderate symptoms and none have lost their lives for Omicron, he said.

Yet, the government has imposed a weekend curfew which was politically motivated to derail Mekedatu Padayatra of Congress, he alleged.

The weekend curfew was not to safeguard the health of people, he added.

The former minister said that daily wage labourers and vegetable vendors are facing hardships and many had lost their employment following the weekend curfew.

Instead of curfew, he urged the government to create awareness among people on wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and taking precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19.

The lab at Wenlock Hospital is overburdened with a lack of staff. There is a lack of technicians at community health centres. The government should focus on improving facilities at health care centres, he said.

Flays Centre’s decision

The MLA also flayed the Centre’s decision to reject the tableau on Narayana Guru for the Republic Day parade.

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel should speak on it, he added.