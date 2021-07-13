MLA directs officials to tighten vigil at district borders

High precaution should be maintained at the district borders to contain the further spread of Covid-19 in Kodagu, said Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

Presiding over a meeting on natural disasters and Covid-19 control measures, held at the ZP auditorium in Madikeri on Tuesday, he lauded the dedicated work by PDO, Asha workers and nurses in rural areas, in managing the pandemic situation.

The MLA felt a need to strengthen vigil at Karike, Sampaje and other places on the border areas of the district, to control the spread of Covid-19.

People coming from Kerala should compulsorily produce Covid-19 negative certificates, he said.

Bopaiah also directed the officials to take precautionary measures against the possible third wave of Covid-19.

ZP deputy secretary Lakshmi said that people from Kerala are entering the district through Bantwal via Mangaluru Road. Therefore, vehicles from outside should be subjected to a thorough check.

District Health Officer Dr K Mohan said that people from Kerala should be tested and subjected to 14 days of quarantine as there is a breakout of the Zika virus in Kerala.

The primary contacts of the Covid-19 positive people should be compulsorily subjected to a Covid-19 test, he added.

Taluk Panchayat executive officer Shekhar said that in case of Covid-19 symptoms appearing in rural areas, the people should bring it to the notice of taluk level health officials.

The facility is available to collect the samples at the doorstep for Covid-19 tests, he added.

Tahsildar Mahesh was present at the meeting.