MLA feeds monkeys on Charmadi Ghat

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2020, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 19:51 ist
MLA Harish Poonja feeds a monkey on Charmadi Ghat road.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja rushed to the rescue of starving monkeys at Charmadi Ghat by feeding them.

Ever since the lockdown was clamped across the country to check the spread of coronavirus, Charmadi Ghat had witnessed zero traffic. Monkeys were often fed by people who passed through the ghat.

Without the travellers, monkeys had little options on sourcing food. The MLA, when informed about hungry monkeys snatching packets from the hands of people, reached the ghat with loads of fruits including watermelon, orange, banana, grapes and fed the monkeys.

The MLA said that food will be given to the monkeys on the ghat at regular intervals through volunteers until the lockdown is lifted.

