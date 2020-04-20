MLA Harish Poonja’s tweet stirs controversy, says nothing wrong in shooting those attacking medical staff

In connection with the assault on health workers at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has tweeted that all those who assault corona warriors - health workers, doctors and police personnel, should be shot.

The tweet has stirred controversy.

"The time has come to raise the hands to create awareness among those who fail to respond inspite of appealing by folding hands. Medical fraternity are working tirelessly to check the spread of coronavirus. There is nothing wrong in shooting at those who assault and attack such people. Home Minister should give power to the police to use their strength,'' Poonja tweeted.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The tweet led to a wide discussion on social media. Justifying the tweet, Poonja on Monday in Facebook post said, ''While condemning the incident at Padarayanapura I had stated that there is nothing wrong if such vandals are shot by the police. I have issued the statement without any provocation. Those who assault medical fraternity should be shot. Otherwise such incidents will not stop.''

