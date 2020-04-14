MLA helps research scholar to reach home

MLA helps research scholar to reach home

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 14 2020, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 17:23 ist

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has helped a PhD scholar who had arrived in India from Italy, to reach her home at Kulai in Mangaluru, from Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shree Madhu Bhat, a PhD student at the University of Turin in Italy, had arrived in Delhi in a special flight, arranged by the Government of India.

“After completing the quarantine period in New Delhi, she was shifted to Bengaluru in a special bus arranged by the Centre on April 11. However, she could not reach Mangaluru owing to non-availability of any mode of transportation. Her parents had contacted the district administration seeking help and also me through a common friend. When I received the information I was in Bengaluru and escorted her in my car,” said Khader.  

The MLA shared a photograph of Shree Madhu Bhat's family on his Facebook page. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
U T Khader
helps research scholar
reaching home
Kulai
Mangaluru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 