MLA helps research scholar to reach home

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has helped a PhD scholar who had arrived in India from Italy, to reach her home at Kulai in Mangaluru, from Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shree Madhu Bhat, a PhD student at the University of Turin in Italy, had arrived in Delhi in a special flight, arranged by the Government of India.

“After completing the quarantine period in New Delhi, she was shifted to Bengaluru in a special bus arranged by the Centre on April 11. However, she could not reach Mangaluru owing to non-availability of any mode of transportation. Her parents had contacted the district administration seeking help and also me through a common friend. When I received the information I was in Bengaluru and escorted her in my car,” said Khader.

The MLA shared a photograph of Shree Madhu Bhat's family on his Facebook page.