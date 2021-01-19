MLA inspects drinking water unit at Doddakki Chowki

  • Jan 19 2021, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 02:05 ist
MLA K G Bopaiah inspects an open well near Shantha Theatre on Appayya Swamy Road.

MLA K G Bopaiah inspected ongoing work on a drinking water unit at Doddakki Chowki. The work is being taken up at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. 

However, a few Town Panchayat members had objected to the work recently.

Local residents had explained to the MLA, the need for the unit. 

The MLA, in turn, has directed the Town Panchayat chief officer to initiate measures in the interest of the public, after discussing it in the Town Panchayat meeting. 

Bopaiah also inspected an open well near Shantha Theatre on Appayya Swamy Road.

Town Panchayat vice president Harshavardhan K B and others were present. 

