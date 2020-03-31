MLA launches COVID-19 home-quarantine tracker in Mangaluru

To keep track of home-quarantined people on a real-time basis, a ‘COVID-19 home-quarantine beat tracker’ app has been launched and is being used in Belthangady taluk.

I-Search, a Mangaluru-based IoT services company has developed the app, which enables Asha workers, ANMs and police constables who have been tasked with the work on monitoring the home-quarantined people. They can track their location on-site and send reports to the concerned authorities.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja said that the app will help keep track of 220 people who are home-quarantined in the taluk. It captures the geographic location of the mobile user’s logging-in data. If the area has poor internet coverage, data recorded will get uploaded to the server once they come into the network coverage area, he added.

For health workers who are in the forefront of surveillance of quarantined people, the app will provide them with support system. The phone numbers of Asha workers, health workers are mapped and their on-site surveillance activities will be gathered in the war room that Belthangady MLA has set up at the Vidhana Soudha building in Belthangady taluk, said I-Search Director Aravind Bhat. The authorities in the war room will get details on the status of the quarantined people.

Tahsildar, taluk health officer and CPI will monitor the information in the war room. The app has been installed in the smartphone of the beat police, Asha and health workers. The frontline surveillance staff who visit the houses update the data online, said the MLA.