MLA reviews Theerthodbhava arrangements

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the Theerthodbhava in Talacauvery, to be held on October 17.

Paying a visit to Bhagandeshwara Temple, he gathered information from the officials.

The MLA also directed them to appoint additional priests at Triveni Sangama so that the people who come for the ritual of ‘Asthi Visarjane’ do not have to face any inconvenience.

Barricades should be placed to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. The volunteers should be provided with identity cards, he added.

Gram Panchayat vice president Satish Kumar said that the Gram Panchayat has been making all necessary preparations for the Cauvery fair.

The street lights are being repaired. Arrangements have been made for drinking water. The temporary toilets will be constructed within two days, he said.

The MLA felt there is a need to speed up the road repair works.

Medical officer Ponnamma said that thermal testing of devotees visiting Talacauvery will be done near the Bhagamandala market. Covid-19 tests will be held in Bhagamandala for three days starting from October 14.

K G Bopaiah directed officials to make proper arrangements for the devotees to bathe in the bathing platform in Triveni Sangama.

Caution should be taken as the water level has risen due to rain. Additional home guards should be deployed on the spot. An uninterrupted power supply should be ensured for the two days, he added.

Bhagandeshwara Temple executive officer Krishnappa said that the Bhagamandala temple premises is being cleaned. All works will be complete by October 15.

State Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa, Gram Panchayat president Pamitha, members Kalana Ravi Jayanth, Nityananda, MUDA president Ramesh Holla, Din Bopanna, local residents P M Rajiv, Balakrishna, Bharat, Keerthi Kumar and Gowda Samaja president Kudupaje Palangappa were present.