MLA sends back poor quality rice

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, who paid a surprise visit to the Food and Civil Supplies Department’s rice godown in Shaktinagar on Tuesday, was horrified at the poor quality of rice being distributed to people through fair price shops across the district.

The MLA said that acting on a tip-off, he had visited the godown himself in order to ascertain whether the rice intended for public distribution was of poor quality.

After inspecting the poor quality of rice, he directed the officials to take back the rice. The MLA stood his ground and left the place only after ensuring that the trucks were reloaded with the poor quality rice.