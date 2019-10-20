MLA to hold talks with CM over starting agri college

MLA Raghupathi Bhat promised to hold talks with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on releasing grants and running the agriculture college from next academic year.

“For some technical reason, the proposed new college has been ignored.”

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Krishi Mela organised by Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station-Brahmavar in association with Agricultural Diploma College-Brahmavar and District Krishik Samaja-Udupi and Mangaluru, at Horticultural Research Station in Brahmavar on Saturday.

He said there was sufficient land for constructing an agriculture college in Brahmavar.

Bhat said if the situation warranted an expert from the research center would be inducted into the delegation to convince the chief minter on the need for a agriculture college in the

region.

The MLA lamented that lack of profit and labour problem had forced youth to shy away from agriculture.

“Today, agriculture is the least preferred occupation. Youth are of the opinion that agriculture is not a respectable occupation. The youth are migrating in search of job with a good salary for good life. Thus there is a huge responsibility on the department to ensure better support for agriculture and horticulture activities.’’

He said setting up of a college might help in promotion of agriculture.

Bhat maintained that increased mechanisation would support improved agricultural activities.

University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga, Vice Chancellor Dr M K Naik said the climatic variations in coastal region had triggered an uncertainty in agriculture, which is a challenge to farmers.

The university has involved itself in different research activities to overcome the challenge. The new paddy variety of ‘Sahyadri Panchamukhi’, is one such example. The rice variety is being successfully experimented in the field, he added.

“The ‘Sahyadri Panchamukhi’ is flood resistant and suited to areas prone to flooding during monsoon. The crop will be ready for harvesting within 130 to 135 days of transplantation. It is a red variety rice,” he added.

The VC added that 400 acres of land was identified for mechanised farming in Udupi. Initially, mechanised farming will be carried out in 50 acres.

As many as 12,000 farmers were included in the facilities offering weather predictions among others, he added.